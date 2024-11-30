IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Sells $144,631.36 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,498.20. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $421.75. 338,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $398.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.