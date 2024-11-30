Helium Trading 19.4% Higher This Week (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, Helium has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $24.56 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $6.97 or 0.00007193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 170,472,132 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a blockchain-based network for IoT devices, launched in July 2019. It uses Hotspots for network coverage and mining HNT tokens. Helium addresses the limitations of current IoT infrastructure by offering a decentralized and efficient communication system. The network was co-founded by Amir Haleem, Shawn Fanning, and Sean Carey, combining expertise from various tech domains. Helium’s unique model uses a Burn-and-Mint Equilibrium with HNT and Data Credits to maintain its token economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

