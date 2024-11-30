Head to Head Contrast: Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) vs. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Free Report) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Viveon Health Acquisition and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Viveon Health Acquisition alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveon Health Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -5.73% 42.92% 7.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Viveon Health Acquisition and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveon Health Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 0 2 7 0 2.78

Risk & Volatility

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.20%. Given Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is more favorable than Viveon Health Acquisition.

Viveon Health Acquisition has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of Viveon Health Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 75.3% of Viveon Health Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viveon Health Acquisition and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveon Health Acquisition N/A N/A -$610,000.00 N/A N/A Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $16.77 billion 1.13 -$559.00 million ($0.85) -19.74

Viveon Health Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries beats Viveon Health Acquisition on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viveon Health Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Viveon Health LLC.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products. The company focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), respiratory, and oncology areas. It provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, as well as contract manufacturing services; and operates an out-licensing platform that offers a portfolio of products to other pharmaceutical companies. The company also offers BENDEKA and TREANDA injections for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent b-cell non-hodgkin’s lymphoma; GRANIX; TRISENOX; LONQUEX; and TEVAGRASTIM/RATIOGRASTIM. In addition, it provides COPAXONE for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; AJOVY for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults; AUSTEDO for the treatment of neurodegenerative and movement disorders associated with Huntington’s disease and tardive dyskinesia; UZEDY for the treatment of schizophrenia; ProAir RespiClick inhalation powder; QVAR for treatment for asthma; BRALTUS, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist; CINQAIR/CINQAERO injection; DuoResp Spiromax, an inhaled corticosteroid and long-acting beta-agonist bronchodilator; and AirDuo RespiClick fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder. The company offers its OTC products under SUDOCREM, NasenDuo, DICLOX FORTE, OLFEN Max, and FLEGAMINA brand names. It has collaboration agreements with MedinCell; Sanofi; Alvotech; and Biolojic Design Ltd., as well as license agreement with MODAG GmbH. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Viveon Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveon Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.