Head to Head Comparison: Aeries Technology (AERT) versus Its Competitors

Volatility & Risk

Aeries Technology has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeries Technology’s rivals have a beta of -1.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aeries Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeries Technology -3.60% -3.80% -5.19% Aeries Technology Competitors -31.90% -27.95% -10.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aeries Technology and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aeries Technology $72.85 million $15.66 million 2.02 Aeries Technology Competitors $1.62 billion $105.06 million 0.11

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aeries Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aeries Technology. Aeries Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

99.2% of Aeries Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Aeries Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aeries Technology beats its rivals on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc. operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

