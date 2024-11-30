Harmony (ONE) Price Tops $0.0291

Harmony (ONE) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $415.90 million and approximately $89.28 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harmony Profile

ONE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,456,267,206 coins and its circulating supply is 14,307,317,206 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

