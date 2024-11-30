Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a growth of 124.6% from the October 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Up 2.9 %

AVAL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. 51,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. ( NYSE:AVAL Free Report ) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.