Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,770 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 8.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 215.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 166.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total transaction of $621,812.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,175.82. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,451 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,736.20. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,760 shares of company stock worth $30,026,712. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $204.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $81.03 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.17. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.25%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

