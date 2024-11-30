Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:GENM)

Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:GENM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0285 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GENM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.21. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293. Genter Capital Municipal Quality Intermediate ETF has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.20.

