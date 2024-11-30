Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Director Sells C$1,250,000.00 in Stock

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) Director Bill Koutsouras sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$1,250,000.00.

GLXY stock traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$25.61. 632,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,404. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.77. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$7.61 and a 12-month high of C$28.84. The company has a market cap of C$3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 3.17.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$20.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

