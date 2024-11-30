Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 339,089 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.4% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 119,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 207,089 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 87,504 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 25,239 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 85,373 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.