Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,729,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,550,000 after acquiring an additional 228,537 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,156,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,840,000 after purchasing an additional 100,724 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,113,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,493,000 after purchasing an additional 249,990 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,766,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,383,000 after purchasing an additional 53,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,750,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,023,000 after purchasing an additional 161,415 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

VPL opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average is $75.20. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $79.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.