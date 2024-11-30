Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Price Performance

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund ( NASDAQ:ASET Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. NBT Bank N A NY owned 4.20% of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

