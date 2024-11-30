First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 101.6% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 99.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FTXL traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $88.46. 6,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,496. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.55. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.23 and a 52-week high of $107.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

