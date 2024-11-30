Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 505 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 863,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,307 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 463,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,563,000 after buying an additional 22,291 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 25,626 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 326,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 278,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,817,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $149.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $111.21 and a 52-week high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

