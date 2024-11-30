Fei USD One Day Trading Volume Hits $85,838.59 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 30th. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $85,838.59 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00008370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,565.00 or 1.00012765 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00011950 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00000826 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00064235 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 7,673,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,415,189 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 7,643,448.49134196 with 7,385,188.66213608 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98493005 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $69,000.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

