Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Short Interest Update

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.0 days.

Euroapi Price Performance

Shares of EAPIF remained flat at C$3.95 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.64. Euroapi has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$12.25.

About Euroapi

Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the formulation of medicines for human and veterinary use. It provides contract development manufacturing organization for different classes of tides that uses solid phase chemistry; particle engineering; microbial fermentation; small molecules synthesis; prostaglandins; steroids and hormones; and opiates and controlled substances, as well as lipids.

