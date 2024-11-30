Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Short Interest Update

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.0 days.
Euroapi Price Performance
Shares of EAPIF remained flat at C$3.95 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.64. Euroapi has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$12.25.
About Euroapi
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Euroapi
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Euroapi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroapi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.