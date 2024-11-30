Encompass More Asset Management Invests $483,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,795,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,904,323,000 after purchasing an additional 644,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,159,039,000 after purchasing an additional 188,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,515,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,620,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,471,128,000 after purchasing an additional 975,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $137.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.37 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

