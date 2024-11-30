El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,300 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the October 31st total of 202,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance

OTCMKTS ELPQF remained flat at $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75.

Get El Puerto de Liverpool alerts:

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.