Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DIFTY traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

