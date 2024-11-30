Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DIFTY traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06.
About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.
