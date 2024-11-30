Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. Duolingo makes up 1.0% of Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Duolingo worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Duolingo by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Duolingo by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $470,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,855,113.60. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.44, for a total transaction of $2,904,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,432,288.64. This represents a 13.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,686 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities cut shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.33.

View Our Latest Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $348.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.31 and a beta of 0.79. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $364.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.92.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.