Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 116.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.94.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $59.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 68.67%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $9,873,562.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 783,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,059,857.14. This trade represents a 17.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,479 shares of company stock worth $19,490,991 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

