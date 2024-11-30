Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Short Interest Update

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Christian Dior Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHDRY traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.50. 142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.20. Christian Dior has a 12 month low of $136.50 and a 12 month high of $232.03.

Christian Dior Company Profile

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.

