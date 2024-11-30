Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Short Interest Update

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Christian Dior Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHDRY traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.50. 142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.20. Christian Dior has a 12 month low of $136.50 and a 12 month high of $232.03.
Christian Dior Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Christian Dior
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Stock Average Calculator
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.