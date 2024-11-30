ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the October 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMOS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $713.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.91. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter worth $441,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49,831.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

