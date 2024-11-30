China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 587,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $6.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
