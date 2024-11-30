China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 587,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $6.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

