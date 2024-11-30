Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI) Short Interest Up 131.6% in November

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 131.6% from the October 31st total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Central Plains Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Central Plains Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Central Plains Bancshares worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Plains Bancshares alerts:

Central Plains Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CPBI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,534. Central Plains Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80.

About Central Plains Bancshares

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

