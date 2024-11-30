Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, November 30th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, November 30th.

TSE:HOM.U traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.33. The company had a trading volume of 29,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,772. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.40 and a 12-month high of C$14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$444.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.63.

HOM.U has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

