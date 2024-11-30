Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 984.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 991.9% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 945.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1,661.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 519,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 881.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,923.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,877,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $496,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,737 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $162.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $757.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.69. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.31 and a twelve month high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 184.19%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

