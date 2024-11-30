BOOK OF MEME Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (BOME)

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, BOOK OF MEME has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. BOOK OF MEME has a total market cap of $650.44 million and $285.67 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOK OF MEME token can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,349.84 or 0.99789923 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,267.86 or 0.99705022 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About BOOK OF MEME

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,957,538,479 tokens. The official website for BOOK OF MEME is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1.

BOOK OF MEME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,957,538,489.054018. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00945444 USD and is up 2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $271,314,581.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOK OF MEME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOK OF MEME using one of the exchanges listed above.

