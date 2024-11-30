BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance
Shares of LEO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 150,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,317. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
