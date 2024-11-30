BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of LEO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 150,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,317. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 360,045 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 30.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 32,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 127.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.