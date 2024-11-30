Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Short Interest Update

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the October 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BMN traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

Get Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 41.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 52.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $493,000.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.