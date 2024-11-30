Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Short Interest Update

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the October 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BMN traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 41.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 52.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $493,000.

About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

