Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Short Interest Update

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the October 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE BMN traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $26.14.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust
About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.