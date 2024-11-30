Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari Acquires 2,422 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $328.07 per share, with a total value of $794,585.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,445,555.78. The trade was a 0.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Sardar Biglari acquired 384 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $207.95 per share, with a total value of $79,852.80.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Sardar Biglari bought 857 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $210.96 per share, with a total value of $180,792.72.

On Monday, November 18th, Sardar Biglari acquired 5,145 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,239,739.20.

On Thursday, November 14th, Sardar Biglari acquired 4,663 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $328.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,531,702.24.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Sardar Biglari purchased 4,994 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $247.33 per share, with a total value of $1,235,166.02.

Shares of BH traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.43. 1,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.03. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.20 and a twelve month high of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BH. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Biglari by 78.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 4.6% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biglari by 2.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Biglari by 40.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biglari in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

