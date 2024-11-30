Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari Acquires 2,422 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $328.07 per share, with a total value of $794,585.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,445,555.78. The trade was a 0.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 22nd, Sardar Biglari acquired 384 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $207.95 per share, with a total value of $79,852.80.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Sardar Biglari bought 857 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $210.96 per share, with a total value of $180,792.72.
- On Monday, November 18th, Sardar Biglari acquired 5,145 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,239,739.20.
- On Thursday, November 14th, Sardar Biglari acquired 4,663 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $328.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,531,702.24.
- On Tuesday, November 12th, Sardar Biglari purchased 4,994 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $247.33 per share, with a total value of $1,235,166.02.
Biglari Stock Performance
Shares of BH traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.43. 1,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.03. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.20 and a twelve month high of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Institutional Trading of Biglari
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.
