Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX) Short Interest Down 53.3% in November

Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the October 31st total of 100,200 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 504,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Autonomix Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

AMIX traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 263,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,942. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Autonomix Medical has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $152.00. The company has a market cap of $5.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31.

Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.

