Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Atlanticus Stock Up 1.6 %

Atlanticus stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,457. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

Atlanticus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

