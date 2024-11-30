Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Down 81.8% in November

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATLCL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20.

Get Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.