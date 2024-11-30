Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Down 16.8% in November

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,300 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 429,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Astronics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 328.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Astronics by 224.7% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,621 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.15. 406,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Astronics has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $569.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

