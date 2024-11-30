Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Down 16.8% in November

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,300 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 429,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Astronics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Astronics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astronics
Astronics Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ ATRO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.15. 406,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Astronics has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $569.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63.
About Astronics
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Astronics
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.