Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $595,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $299.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $449.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.82 and a fifty-two week high of $300.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

