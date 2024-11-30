Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Director Richard N. Nottenburg Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 334,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,716.40. This represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Applied Digital Trading Up 4.6 %

APLD stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Applied Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 4.65.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 88.87% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on APLD. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Applied Digital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 29.2% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 417,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.