Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 98.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,894 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $11,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 826.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.05.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $175.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.17. The company has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.75.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.