ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 392.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth $1,560,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,299,000 after buying an additional 16,462 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in ANSYS by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after buying an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $351.10 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.81 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ANSS. StockNews.com cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ANSS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.