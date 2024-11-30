Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 243.8% from the October 31st total of 549,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 771,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTE. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 226.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 413,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 287,163 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $10,881,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AVTE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,415. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

