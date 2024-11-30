abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the October 31st total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FCO remained flat at $5.96 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,502. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $6.63.

abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Income Fund

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:FCO Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.77% of abrdn Global Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

