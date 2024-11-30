3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Up 72.4% in November

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the October 31st total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 119.9 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TGOPF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.05. 108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $48.05.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

