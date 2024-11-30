3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Up 72.4% in November

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the October 31st total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 119.9 days.
3i Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TGOPF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.05. 108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $48.05.
About 3i Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 3i Group
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.