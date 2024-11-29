Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 5,758 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $276.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.77 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

