UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $379.88 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 751,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $379,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,179,000 after acquiring an additional 177,226 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,890,000 after purchasing an additional 527,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,855,000 after purchasing an additional 59,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 406,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 696.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,891,000 after purchasing an additional 308,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $421.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $398.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.67.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

