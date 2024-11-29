Tharisa (LON:THS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 120 ($1.52) target price on the stock.

Tharisa Stock Performance

Shares of THS stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.07. Tharisa has a 52 week low of GBX 47 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 87.10 ($1.11). The company has a market capitalization of £206.64 million, a P/E ratio of 333.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.65.

Tharisa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Tharisa’s payout ratio is presently 952.38%.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Featured Stories

