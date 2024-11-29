Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Here’s Why

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 5,960,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 7,757,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Technology Minerals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Technology Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.