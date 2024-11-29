Strip Tinning (LON:STG) Stock Price Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34.20 ($0.43). Approximately 30,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 33,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.46).

Strip Tinning Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £6.65 million, a P/E ratio of -223.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.19, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Strip Tinning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strip Tinning Holdings plc manufactures and supplies flexible electrical connectors for heating and antennae systems embedded within automotive glazing and to the connection of the cells within electric vehicle (EV) battery packs in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides windshield soldering connectors and heating materials, including FPC connectors, flat foil connectors, solder busbars, adhesive busbars, preformed busbars, and heating wires; back-lite soldering connectors comprising solder bridge connectors, crimp contact connectors, and round wire connectors with capacitors and coils; and ST flex products, such as battery electronics, lighting and heating products, smart glass products, and antennas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strip Tinning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strip Tinning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.