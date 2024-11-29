Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Given New $0.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.00 to $0.50 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 152.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SBEV opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -1.26. Splash Beverage Group has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Splash Beverage Group stock. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) by 4,390.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335,185 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned 2.63% of Splash Beverage Group worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

