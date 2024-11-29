Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.23. 17,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 5,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

The firm has a market cap of $8.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50.

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (VCAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects a narrow portfolio of companies globally that focus on autonomous driving. The fund may use options to leverage performance. VCAR was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

