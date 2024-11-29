Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Boosted by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 617.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746,503 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $539,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 1.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $183.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

